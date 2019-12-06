Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Snow showers passed through parts of the area late last night and early this morning, staying mostly north of the Tri-Cities. But as is usually the case with clipper systems, as soon as that snow arrived, it's moving out quickly.
As for any wet weather this weekend, it looks pretty minimal! Therefore, it's a good weekend to get any last minute outdoor projects done if you've been putting it off.
Today & Tonight
Outside of any snow-covered roads in areas that saw snow overnight, it should be a pretty smooth commute for your Friday. Temperatures are quite mild for a morning in December, with values ranging from the upper 20s to low 40s out the door.
Expect temperatures to fall off a bit behind a cold front passing through, with a rebound to around the middle 30s again this afternoon. Those 30s will come with a breezy northwest wind around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Skies will be a bit variable today with mostly cloudy skies hanging around, but a chance for a few breaks of sunshine once again. Those breaks are expected to be a bit more common this afternoon.
We should stay dry through this evening and overnight, so any Friday night plans or travels should be uninterrupted. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies on Saturday will be a bit of a mix as well. Unfortunately, things don't look quite as sunny as earlier in the week, but we may have a chance for a few brighter patches to poke through from time to time. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Highs on Saturday will remain in the middle 30s for the most part, with a southerly wind flow around 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday evening and overnight we'll gradually increase the cloud cover, which will stick around for Sunday. Overcast skies are expected from start to finish for the back end of the weekend.
Despite this, we should stay dry through Sunday morning and much of Sunday afternoon. Rain will eventually approach from the west and move in as the evening goes along, but some areas could be waiting until after dark.
Highs on Sunday will have a chance to warm up into the lower and middle 40s in our warmest locations, so although it won't be the brightest day, temperatures will be a bit more tolerable.
Rain becomes more widespread late Sunday night into Monday morning as our next system gets ready to pass through to kick off next week.
Monday Storm System
Speaking of that system, at this point, it looks to be primarily a rain event for us. As is always the case with these warmer winter systems, temperatures will be very important, so be sure to keep an eye on forecast updates as we refine the details.
There will likely be a period of mix and snow as temperatures cool down on the backside of the system. And once that system passes us by, cooler air will eventually get the lake-effect snow machine going on the west side of the state.
Of course, the conditions will be worse on that side of the state, but some lake-effect snow will periodically be possible from Tuesday through early Thursday. We'll keep you posted!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
