Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is going well. We're almost to the weekend!
Our weather returned back to reality on Veterans Day. Cooler temperatures and more clouds made it feel more like November.
Looking ahead, no major warmups are in slight. Several precipitation chances return in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
It's another chilly start this morning. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s out the door. May need to run the defrost a few minutes this morning.
Another area of High pressure to our south and west will help in providing mostly sunny skies for today and will also help our temperatures moderate slightly. But, we'll still hover around average for mid-November.
Expect highs around 50 degrees, but with winds remaining on the lighter side. We'll see SSW winds at 5-10 mph.
Increasing clouds will gather in our skies again on later this evening and into early Friday morning as a disturbance tracks across the northern Great Lakes.
Lows tonight will again stay on the chilly side; dropping back into the 30s.
Chances for showers and wintry precipitation will be on the table into early Friday morning. This activity is taking more of a northerly jog, but chances nonetheless will hold into Friday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
