Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
It wasn't our nicest Sunday around Mid-Michigan, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings popping up in the afternoon and evening, along with plenty of cloud cover in general.
While things will be quieting down quite a bit today as far as wet weather goes, the clouds won't be quite as quick to leave. Once they do, it will come at a price.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are still in the 50s in some areas, but will be falling gradually into the 40s through the next few hours. Considering the time of year, this isn't all that bad. However, don't expect much of a warm up today.
Some areas may have already achieved their high temperature for today as we only expect to rebound into the lower and middle 50s this afternoon away from the lakeshore.
Clouds will hang tough through the day with breezy conditions also expected. Winds will be out of the northwest to west northwest around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts occasionally between 25-30 miles per hour.
As we hit the evening hours, skies are expected to break up a bit and some late day sun isn't impossible for a few areas. However, the better clearing will occur late this evening with winds dying down as well.
Thanks to cooler temperatures already around today, and skies clearing out, we're headed for the middle and upper 30s overnight with potential to drop even more.
With that in mind, frost will be possible by tomorrow morning and Frost Advisories have been issued for parts of the region overnight. If you've already started planting, make sure to protect the plants tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.