Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week and we send our best for an awesome weekend ahead.
Although clouds remained stubborn, once we got past the snow on Thursday, it was a decent day overall and it was nice to get a break from the bitterly cold temperatures from the first part of the week.
That quiet weather will keep on rolling today and it's also expected to last right through the weekend, which will give us a good start to firearm deer season!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are running in the middle 20s to low 30s, which is a bit warmer than yesterday. Winds are still a bit enthusiastic out of the west southwest, so wind chills are running a bit cooler.
We're also starting the day off dry, which will give us arguably our nicest commute of the workweek. We'll keep the dry conditions going this afternoon and evening as well.
High temperatures will jump into the middle 30s this afternoon with periods of clouds and sunshine. Winds will gradually turn more west northwesterly through the day and remain about 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Winds may be a bit strong near the lakeshore, which will once again lead to lakeshore flooding. Huron County will be under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4 AM on Saturday.
Skies should clear out a bit more into the overnight period with lows cooling down quite a bit into the teens.
Saturday & Sunday
After a cold frontal passage Friday, we'll cool down a bit on Saturday, but skies should feature a decent amount of sunshine to kick off the weekend.
High temperatures to open the weekend will be dialed back a few degrees to the middle 20s to low 30s, with winds turning more to the east and southeasterly direction on Saturday.
If you're headed to the big game this weekend in Ann Arbor, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower and middle 20s at tailgate time, with temperatures around 30 during the game.
Lows fall back into the teens to start Sunday, but we should manage to warm up into middle 30s in our warmest spots once again by the afternoon.
Winds will be out of the southerly direction on Sunday with an increase in cloud cover compared to Saturday. Despite the increase in clouds, we are expecting to stay dry here in Mid-Michigan. If you're traveling to the west side of the state or in the western Upper Peninsula, you may have a chance for rain and snow toward the evening hours on Sunday.
