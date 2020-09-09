Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far after the long holiday weekend.
Rain showers have returned with cool air. Even though it is still technically summer you will not want to be out on the water today.
We explain below in your forecast.
Today & Tonight
Today is another cooler and gloomy day with breezy conditions. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the northeast. Those winds will create high waves, the possibility of RIP currents, Flooding concerns and more.
Small Craft Advisories, Lakeshore Flood Advisories, and Beach Hazard Statements are in effect up and down the lakeshore to account for this. Even though weather conditions today do not favor a good beach day, we want to let you know that it is not safe to be out on or swimming in the water today.
Scattered rain showers this afternoon will continue through the evening and overnight period. Overnight we will have a better chance for rain, but keep the umbrella handy for today. Rainfall amounts from today through Thursday morning should generally be around 0.50" or less.
Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar!
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
