Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a good week so far and welcome you to the second half.
Another round of strong storms rolled through the region Wednesday. Take a look back at storm photos from the past few days in our Severe Weather Slideshow! Today we have a few leftover showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Bay and Tuscola county until 10:00 PM.
Flood Warning for Bay and Saginaw county due to the Saginaw River.
Get more information by going here, to our TV5 Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Rain showers continue to be light across the area this morning, and we are keeping the chance for a few rain showers as we go through the afternoon. Overall today will be mostly cloudy and cool across the region.
It feels like Fall today as temperatures are not moving much from this morning. Today expect high temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 60s for most locations. It will be breezy today as we have winds from the northeast sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
From high water levels and the rain we received the past few days, we have flood concerns across Mid-Michigan. Remember, if you see a road that is covered by water, do NOT drive through it.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 50s. Clouds will remain in the area with rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms greeting us for our Friday morning commute.
