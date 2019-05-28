Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and for those getting back into the routine, we hope it's a smooth start to the week.
After a gorgeous start on Memorial Day, showers returned in the evening and those are starting to wind down this morning. While showers may be leaving, it looks like today won't be quite as warm and pleasant as yesterday.
We also continue to deal with areas of flooding through parts of Mid-Michigan.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories: remains in effect for Bay, Tuscola, and Huron counties until Tuesday 5:00PM.
Today & Tonight
Showers that are out there for the morning drive should be winding down for the most part by daybreak. However, we expect the chances of drizzle and isolated showers to linger into the early afternoon.
Late this afternoon and evening, we'll be able to dry out a bit. Clouds will remain stubborn, with prospects for any sun today very small.
With the clouds and a northerly, at times northeasterly, breeze, temperatures that are in the 40s and 50s this morning won't be rising much through the day. Highs will be stuck in the 50s in many areas, with the best chance for 60s along I-69 and US-127.
Northeasterly winds along the lakeshore continue to bring the possibility of lakeshore flooding and beach erosion, keeping Lakeshore Flood Advisories in place until 5 PM.
We'll also keep an eye on the latest flood update for the Saginaw River.
We'll stay dry for the evening before our next chance for showers arrive overnight. The best chances for overnight rain will exist from the Tri-Cities and southward.
Overnight lows should settle in the middle 40s to around 50 into Wednesday morning.
