Quiet and cool conditions on Friday marked the start of a beautiful weekend!
Tonight
A stray, light shower will be possible early this evening, but other than that, all quiet! Mostly clear skies will carry us into Saturday morning, but it is shaping up to be a chilly night.
Lows will take a dive into the mid 40s for most of us, with a NNE wind at about 5-10 mph. Definitely a good night to keep the windows open, but maybe just cracked as opposed to wide open!
This Weekend
It's the final weekend of Spring, but it's going to feel a bit more like Fall! It's some welcome refreshment following the tropical heat and humidity that began the week, but it doesn't change the fact that we'll be well below average for Mid-June. All of that said, it's still going to be beautiful, with plenty of opportunities to get outdoors!
Partly cloudy skies will kick off the weekend on Saturday. High temperatures that should be climbing into the upper 70s will only check in around the low 60s, making for some great conditions to get some yard work done among other things!
We'll take a chilly turn again under mostly clear skies on Saturday night. Lows will drop to the low and middle 40s.
More sun and slightly warmer for Sunday! Highs will return to the upper 60s as a warming trend begins into the middle of next week.
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
