Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to a new week.
After rounds of showers and thunderstorms moved throughout Mid-Michigan over the weekend, we look to begin the week dry but much cooler.
We break it down below.
Tonight
A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the later evening mainly east of I-75.
Skies will eventually begin to dry out especially after midnight into the overnight as a cold front moves throughout Mid-Michigan.
Lows looks to dip into the mid to upper 40s.
Monday
Despite an isolated sprinkle early on, we look to start the new week on a dry note. A partly to mostly cloudy will be on tap throughout the entire day.
Temperatures will be knocked down a couple notches behind the passage of the cold front from Sunday. Only expect high temperatures to reach into the mid 50s.
Winds will continue to stay breezy mainly out of the west around 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25+ mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.