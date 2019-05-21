Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope it's a wonderful Tuesday ahead.
Skies cleared out last evening and we're certainly feeling the consequences of that in the temperature this morning. However, after a chilly day yesterday, those clear skies will be worth it with a temperature jump this afternoon.
It's just a sign of things to come as we expect to warm up as the week goes along.
Today & Tonight
Most of our temperatures have fallen into the 30s this morning, with 40s in our warmest locations. It could be a bit frosty for some of us, so you may be in for a windshield scrape in a few spots.
Despite the cooler start, we're in for a nice warm up this afternoon with plenty of lower and middle 60s before the day is done. With winds turning more easterly today, the lakeshore counties will be cooler in the 50s.
Skies are fairly clear as we start the day and we should manage some sunshine this morning.
We'll gradually see cloud cover increase through the day as some of the debris clouds associated with thunderstorms to our southwest blow into the region and many areas will trend mostly cloudy toward the evening drive.
Despite the clouds building in, high pressure should keep the rain to our southwest today. It's not until we get into the overnight that we shower and storm chances increase toward daybreak tomorrow morning.
Overnight lows won't be quite as chilly on Wednesday morning, with plenty of 40s and 50s expected.
