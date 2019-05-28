Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great weekend and a wonderful start to the week.
We are still tracking rain showers that will impact parts of Mid-Michigan this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories: remains in effect for Bay, Tuscola, and Huron counties until Tuesday 5:00PM.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
During the late afternoon and into the evening hours, we'll be able to dry out a little bit and clouds will remain in the area.
Northeasterly winds along the lakeshore continue to bring the possibility of lakeshore flooding and beach erosion, keeping Lakeshore Flood Advisories in place until 5 PM.
We'll also keep an eye on the latest flood update for the Saginaw River.
We'll stay dry for the evening before our next chance for showers arrive overnight. The best chances for overnight rain will exist from the Tri-Cities and points south.
Overnight low temperatures should settle in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
