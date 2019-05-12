Hello Mid-Michigan!
We hope you enjoyed your Mother's day weekend and wish you a great start to the week.
After a cool and wet start, some drier and warmer temperatures look to return to the extended forecast.
We explain below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties along the shoreline. For details on your location, click here.
Tonight
Showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours. These look to be become more numerous into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will be down into the low 40s.
Monday
Showers will carry into the morning hours. Have an umbrella ready heading back to work and school. Wet roads will be expected for the morning commute.
Showers will begin to dissipate and become more isolated into the afternoon as an area of Low Pressure continues to skirt towards the east.
Highs will be the coolest for the entire week ahead. Only expect temperatures to reach the low to mid 50s.
Winds will be staying breezy into Monday out of the northeast around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Skies will begin to slowly decrease in clouds Monday night. Lows will again be down to around 40.
