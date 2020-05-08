Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was another beautiful day in Mid-Michigan on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures still reaching pleasant, albeit cooler than average, levels in the afternoon and evening.
Unfortunately, it appears that well-advertised cool down is still on the way for today and if that weren't enough, we've got some snow showers to add to the mix, along with a hard freeze expected overnight and Saturday morning.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out this morning, temperatures are running in the 30s for most of the area and it should be fairly dry for the commute. A few flurries here and there are possible, but nothing significant that will slow you down.
While temperatures this morning aren't too much different from yesterday, you'll feel the difference later this afternoon. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon, with a breezy northerly wind keeping things feeling more like the 20s and 30s at times.
That northerly wind will also lead to lakeshore flooding once again, with Lakeshore Flood Advisories issued until 4 AM Saturday for Bay County, along with the Thumb counties.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for a good chunk of the day, but the sunshine won't be a complete stranger and may poke out from time to time. Those clouds may produce a few snow showers at times as well, but we don't expect any significant accumulation.
As we go into tonight, skies should gradually clear out a bit and most, if not all, of the snow should wind down. But with the winds lightening up a bit, along with the clearing skies, lows will fall into the middle and upper 20s around the region.
With temperatures that low and the growing season largely started from Saginaw to the south, Freeze Warnings have been issued from midnight through 9 AM. If you have sensitive vegetation, take precautions to protect them and for those with outdoor pipes, you may want to wrap them or allow for a slow drip.
Saturday & Sunday
With the chilly start, high temperatures on Saturday won't be getting much warmer tomorrow either. Middle and upper 40s to be a reasonable target for most tomorrow.
Skies might start with a bit of sunshine, but we expect clouds to gradually fill in late in the morning and afternoon. As we head into the evening those skies may break up again briefly for some late day sun, so bottom line, variable sky conditions are expected.
With clouds moving back in early Sunday, overnight lows may not fall quite as far Saturday night, but we'll still be in the low 30s in our warmest spots, so frost will remain a possibility.
Our next round of wet weather is expected to move in on Sunday with rain being the primary focus this time around. Although we're still refining the details of the exact track of this system, the best chances for wet weather will be from the Tri-Cities and southward. Areas to the north, may not see much.
Highs on Sunday will be a touch warmer than Saturday, with a chance for our warmest locations to sneak into the low 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
