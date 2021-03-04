Good Thursday morning! Welcome to the second half of the workweek! We hope it's been a smooth week so far.
We've been on a good run lately with seasonably mild temperatures and plenty of sun to go along with it. It's been nice to melt our current snow pack without the worry of any additional rain. Let's hope that trend continues.
As for today, expect a much cooler day than your Wednesday. But also know that we'll trend warmer into the weekend following this cooler day.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this morning aren't terrible, but are running around 5 to 10 degrees cooler in many spots compared to Wednesday morning. This puts most areas in the 20s, with wind chills mostly in the teens with a northerly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
We don't expect any significant wet weather for the morning drive, but a few flurries or at worst a light snow shower will be possible for a few hours this morning. The best chances will be in our northern counties and the Thumb.
Skies will be a bit variable this morning, with mostly cloudy skies being the most common sky condition. While clouds may be a bit stubborn, we do expect the sun to become a bit more common during the afternoon and early evening. It won't help out our temperatures much, as we'll be in the 30s this afternoon, with some 20s possible near the lakeshore.
Skies clear out into the late evening and overnight, sending temperatures back into the teens tonight, with single digits not impossible in our traditionally cooler spots. Wind chills will have a chance to fall into the single digits for Friday morning's bus stop as well.
Warm Up Still Expected Next Week, Just Slower To Arrive
If you feel like Sunday's temperature on the 7-day forecast has fluctuated quite a bit, you're correct. It looked like we may have had a chance to be well into the 40s or even 50. As we've gotten closer, that appears increasingly unlikely.
However, that doesn't mean the trend for a warmer forecast has changed. We still expect well above-average temperatures early next week, it will just be delayed a touch from prior thinking.
We'll likely start seeing our first big boost of warmth on Monday with highs expected to climb around 50, with a small boost each day on Tuesday & Wednesday. Could we hit 60 next week? It's not impossible, but we'll see how things progress through the weekend.
Stay warm, everyone!
