Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope the start of this week has been great.
After a very windy Monday, luckily for us the winds have eased up today. However, we still have
Today & Tonight
As of this 4 AM this morning, we're running nearly 15-25 degrees cooler than our Monday morning commute. That puts our temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s as you get set to head out the door if you're still taking a morning drive. Wind chills have fallen into the teens in our coolest spots, despite the wind letting up a bit.
Although some sun will show itself at times between periods of clouds, temperatures won't budge much today, with a landing spot in the middle 30s to low 40s this afternoon. Factoring in a westerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour, wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s today.
For perspective, our normal high this time of year is around the middle 50s.
While a few showers are possible this morning, especially north of the Tri-Cities, we expect the better coverage of showers to come this afternoon. With the cool air locked in place, it appears most of these showers will fall as snow. Although it may be a tough sight cosmetically, especially with everything else going on, we don't expect any meaningful accumulation.
With the loss of daytime "heating" today, most of the snow showers should diminish later this evening. However a few snow showers may linger overnight into Wednesday morning.
Skies will break up a bit overnight which should allow for a substantial cool down into the lower and middle 20s tonight. Wind chills in the teens and 20s can be expected.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.