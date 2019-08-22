Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Friday is just as wonderful.
It has been a beautiful day all across the region, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have been a little cooler too, and this trend continues for a few more days.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
We can expect mostly clear sky conditions overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s with our coolest spots dipping into the 40s. A light jacket may be needed tonight.
Friday
It is going to be another beautiful day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Almost a copy and paste forecast from Thursday; the only exception being a few rain showers that may get going during the afternoon. Mainly near the thumb, thanks to Lake Huron and a northeasterly breeze. A good majority of the region will get through the day completely rain free.
High temperatures on Friday will climb into the lower 70s, with some spots maxing out in the upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
