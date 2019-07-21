Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and here's to a great start to the new week!
Some showers and strong to severe storms impacted many Saturday. Good news is we look to dry out going into next week.
Some relief from the recent heat wave does looks to return going into next week too.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
More dry air will continue to work in from the north into tonight under partly cloudy skies.
An isolated shower can't completely be ruled out overnight into Monday morning. With that said, most are likely to stay dry.
Lows will be down into the low 60s. Humidity levels will be much lower. May be able to have the windows open; give the A/C a break from the recent heat wave.
Monday
Some cloud cover from the morning hours with give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and early evening hours.
Temperatures will be "cooler" than this past week. Highs only reaching into the upper 70s. Humidity levels staying comfortable with dew points in the 50s.
Staying dry and clear into the evening and overnight hours.
A cooler, more comfortable night setting up with lows down into the mid 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
