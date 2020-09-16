Clouds may bring a few showers this evening, but they'll make a quick exit and make way for cooler air on Thursday.
Tonight
A sharp cold front will track south across the state on Wednesday evening, possibly stirring up a few light showers along the way. These will prove to be little more than a nuisance, before clearing out after 9:00 PM. From there, skies will clear overnight including the hazy conditions due to smoke in the upper atmosphere.
The front will knock our temperatures down significantly, though. Temperatures that remained in the upper 50s on Tuesday night will drop to the mid 40s overnight, all as the wind shifts to the north at about 5-15 mph. Be ready to throw on a light jacket in the morning!
Thursday & Beyond
Our final days of Summer will be decidedly more Fall-like, with Thursday kicking off cooler temperatures that will take us into early next week. While much cooler, our weather will remain uncharacteristically quiet for this time of year, with mostly sunny skies expected Thursday all the way through Wednesday!
Highs will hover in the low 60s on Thursday, with a NNE wind at about 10-20 mph. This will likely keep most of our Thumb and shoreline locations closer to the 50s, before all of our highs head that way for Friday. We'll moderate through the 60s Saturday through Monday, then return to the 70s by middle of next week.
The one concern we do have in the near term will be substantially chillier temperatures at night. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights face us with the threat of scattered to widespread frost as lows are expected to drop into the middle and upper 30s. Interior locations north of the Bay could easily drop to the low 30s or upper 20s those nights, so everyone should take measures to protect sensitive plants before the cold nights arrive!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
