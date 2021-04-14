Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! It's feeling a little more winter-like this morning with cooler air, but we just have to manage colder temperatures today and tomorrow. We rebound for the weekend!
And yes ... there is some snow in the forecast. Let's break the forecast down!
Wednesday
Following a more than week-long warm stretch, temperatures will take a turn below normal today. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. Breezy conditions will prevail as well with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Some sunshine in the morning will give way to returning clouds by lunchtime as a large low pressure system begins to track our way from the upper Midwest. Scattered showers will break out during the afternoon and continue into the evening, predominantly along and north of M-46. Most of the rain will be nuisance-variety, but stay alert for some slick spots on the evening commute!
Tonight
Things take a more interesting turn on tonight when the low tracks across Michigan. A more widespread round of rain is expected after midnight, and with temperatures falling into the mid 30s, we're likely to see some snow mix in! No accumulation beyond a light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces is expected, but it's certainly a far cry from the summer-like 70s and 80s we enjoyed just a week ago!
Thursday
Any snow that mixes in will be back to all rain by lunchtime on Thursday, but the scattered shower chance remains for much of the afternoon. Highs will be around the same spot as Wednesday, checking in around the upper 40s.
Weekend Warm-Up!
We just have to get through the colder temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, because we will be back to average for Friday and the weekend! Highs will be back into the upper 50s, with 60 a possibility as well.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
