Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
After some showers and t-storms the past few days, the weekend looks to take a mainly dry turn along with below average temperatures.
Don't worry, the heat and storm chances will return by next week.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Refreshingly cool, below-average temperatures will take us through the weekend. After a week of high heat and humidity though, this is the balancing out that we need!
Expect a good mix of sun and clouds going into this afternoon. There is a very small chance for a pop-up shower or two in the late afternoon early evening time frame, but the day will be far from a washout.
Expect highs to reach the mid 60s for most. Still slightly cooler near the water. Winds will generally be coming from the northwest around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Any cloud develop from the day will decrease into the later evening and overnight hours, and it will be chilly by late-May standards.
Lows will dive all the way to the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds continuing at 5-15 mph from the northwest.
Chances for some patchy frost to develop won't be out of the question especially farther north in low lying areas.
Sunday
With high pressure settling overhead on Sunday, we'll be treated to abundant sunshine for the second half of the weekend.
Highs will stay unseasonably, but comfortably cool in the mid 60s.
We continue to stay dry throughout the evening into the nighttime.
Mostly clear skies will carry into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night will be warmer than Saturday night, down near the mid 40s.
Have a great weekend!
