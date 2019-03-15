The National Weather Service has confirmed 4 tornadoes across Shiawassee and Genesee Counties. Click here for details.
Current Weather Alerts
Multiple Mid-Michigan counties and various rivers are under Flood Alerts. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
With Thursday's storm system well east of the region, northwesterly winds have taken over across the state. Those winds are also bringing a wave of returning cold air, and have kicked off lake effect snow showers as a result. Snow showers have been locally heavy at times, but will become more and more isolated toward morning.
The snow showers and falling temperatures will leave us open to icy conditions on area roads, as temperatures duck back into the mid 20s. Expect wind chills in the teens.
Saturday
Leftover snow showers on Saturday morning will come to an end by midday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temps will remain below average in the mid 30s, with a WNW wind at 10-15 mph pushing wind chills into the 20s.
Partly cloudy skies take over on Saturday night as high pressure briefly builds in across the Great Lakes. Lows will remain chilly in the low 20s.
St. Patrick's Day
Tranquil, cool, but comfortable for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday. Whether you're taking in the parade in Bay City, or celebrating the day elsewhere, you'll need to thrown on an extra layer on your way out the door. Even so, it will be a nice second half of the weekend.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
