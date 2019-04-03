Wednesday's sunshine warmed us up in some areas, strong winds kept a chill in the air no matter where you were. We're going to have to get a little chillier with more clouds before the next warm-up, but those clouds have messier plans for us too.
Overnight
High pressure will continue to build eastward across the Great Lakes overnight, running side-by-side with a storm system over the central Plains. This will allow a deck of high clouds to sweep in across the region, most notably over areas south of Saginaw Bay.
Regardless of our overnight cloud cover, we won't have anything to worry about. Dry conditions will prevail, with low temperatures settling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Chilly yes, but winds will at least back off to around 5-10 mph out of the NNE, so wind chills won't be much worse.
Thursday (Tigers Home Opener)
While clouds will be increasing into Thursday morning, we should remain dry for much of the day with better rain chances staying to our south tomorrow. The best rain chance will be better near the Michigan and Indiana/Ohio state line.
Right now, it appears there is a decent chance the game goes on as scheduled, but we will keep monitoring the forecast tonight and tomorrow.
It will unfortunately be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 30s most of the day.
Better rain chances move in late Thursday night into Friday morning for Mid-Michigan. Most areas should see just plain rain, but in our northern counties where temperatures may be closer to the freezing mark, we are keeping an eye on any freezing rain or snow possibilities.
At this point, it looks minor but we will be keeping an eye on it.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.