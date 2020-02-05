Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a good start to the week. You've made it to the halfway point.
Our weather story to start this week has been fairly quiet, with a warm day on Monday followed by a cool down on Tuesday. As for Wednesday, we'll continue the cooling trend but also remain on the dry side before our next round of snow moves in tonight.
Speaking of that chance for snow, it appears we're trending in the wrong direction for those who want to see the flakes fly.
Today & Tonight
Despite that chance for snow returning soon, none of that is expected for our Wednesday. Skies are actually clearing out a bit this morning and we are looking at a dry morning commute.
Temperatures have dropped quite a bit with the clearing, with many areas starting in the teens and 20s (around 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday). Wind chills are also running in the single digits here and there.
With the clearing trend, we do expect some sunshine to begin the day with a gradual increase in cloud cover expected through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain on the cooler side of average with middle 20s to low 30s your landing spot this afternoon.
Dry weather should hold through most of the evening, with folks along I-69 keeping an eye out for snow around 10-11 PM.
That snow will attempt to move northward through the overnight and Thursday morning. However, dry air that will be leftover from Wednesday will certainly present a road block, with lesser chances for snow the farther north you go.
Overnight lows will fall into teens and 20s.
Thursday
Depending on how far north that snow manages to move, you may run into some snow-covered roads for the morning drive. Although a few extra minutes may be needed, it appears we won't be looking at major impacts and this should be a pretty typical February winter commute. Common sense driving gets the job done.
Areas farther north, especially north of the Tri-Cities may not see much.
Snow showers will be periodically possible through both the daylight hours and Thursday evening. We don't expect the snow to be extremely heavy and with it being spread out through the course of the day, road crews should be able to keep up rather well.
Through Friday morning, we expect snowfall totals to range from 1-2" in our highest zones which exist south and east of a line that runs roughly from Bad Axe to Alma. Areas to the north and west of that line are expected to stay around 1" or less.
It's worth noting that Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland are close enough to the border of the two zones, so any small shift north could up your totals a bit. Even so, these totals aren't anything to get worked up about.
Highs on Thursday should land in the 20s and 30s once again.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
