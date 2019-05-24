Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. Remember to take some time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice this weekend.
We start the last commute of the workweek, or first travel day for some, on a dry note this morning. However, we're in for a few changes today, mainly in the temperature department.
Today & Tonight
With skies getting a chance to clear out yesterday, temperatures have gotten cooler this morning with plenty of 40s and 50s to start this morning. However, things aren't quite as muggy so we'll take it.
Those temperatures won't be moving a ton today with winds taking more of a easterly turn today, starting northeasterly and finishing southeasterly later on today.
Enjoy any early sunshine you see, as that wind switch will be joined by an increase in cloud cover, which keeps temperatures in the 60s today away from the lakeshore, with 50s along the coast.
We're keeping an eye on showers and thunderstorms to our west, moving through parts of Iowa and Wisconsin this morning. Generally, these systems weaken during the morning hours this time of year as they move east, sometimes falling apart completely.
However, it appears there is a chance for a few survive the trip. The best chances would be between 11 AM and 4 PM. These showers shouldn't be terribly heavy by the time they arrive, if they do so at all.
Once those die off, we should be dry most of the evening until showers and storms become possible again, mainly midnight and afterward. Some of these storms have the potential become strong to severe.
Mid-Michigan is under a Marginal Risk (5%) and Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather to cover this potential. The main hazards would be gusty winds and hail, along with locally heavy rainfall.
We'll keep an eye on the latest data throughout the day and this evening and keep you posted on any forecast updates as necessary.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.