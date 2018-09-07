Cooler Friday Forecast

It feels like Fall across Michigan, and cooler temperatures will stick around for these next few days. The weekend forecast features some sunshine and dry conditions, we break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
>> Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<
Temperatures this morning are starting out chilly. We are a mix of 40s and 50s. Cooler air continues to stream in thanks to northeasterly breeze sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are the trend this afternoon. We will manage some peaks of sunshine. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Well below average for this time of year.
Tonight if you have any Friday night plans, the weather looks great and fall-like. We will stay dry and temperatures will sink through the 60s leveling off in the 50s for overnight lows.
The Weekend
Clouds will regain the upper hand this weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon begin to lift into the Ohio Valley. High pressure will remain close enough to the region to keep us dry for the start of the weekend, but we'll be watching Gordon's movements closely as it could come close enough to toss some showers our way late Sunday and into Monday.
High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will hover right around 70 degrees, with 50s expected at night.
Have a great Friday & weekend! Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.
