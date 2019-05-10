Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it closes out on a great note.
We're finally saying goodbye to the rain for a few days as the showers from our Thursday have now cleared the area and continue pressing eastward. With that in mind, your commute should be much better today.
Current Weather Alerts
Freeze Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Clare, Isabella, and Ogemaw from late Friday night until 8 AM Saturday.
Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Gratiot, and Iosco from late Friday night through 8 AM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
We've got a bit of a temperature divide as you step out the door early this morning with 30s in our coldest spots, with 40s and even a few 50s hanging on to start the day.
Those temperatures in the 50s will gradually fall off a bit more this morning as cold air settles into the region and we expect to only recover to the lower and middle 50s for afternoon highs.
Clouds will be stubborn through the morning and early afternoon, but it appears we'll have a chance to see some partial sunshine during the late afternoon and evening.
Winds will die down tonight at the same time clearing skies are moving in, which sets us up for a big cool down into the 30s, along with frost development.
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for tonight, so if you've already started your planting this season, be sure to take precautions tonight.
While the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and I-69 are currently left out of any advisory or warning, you may be added later today. Even without any sort of alert in place, take precautions just to be on the safe side.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
