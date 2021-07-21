Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've made it to the halfway point!
Heat and humidity have stuck around through the first half of the week, but things will improve quite a bit in that category as we head into the middle of the week. Our air mass should be much more comfortable today and we'll manage some sunshine too, with signs pointing to less haze as well.
Today & Tonight
You'll notice a change as soon as you step outside this morning, with temperatures dropping into the 50s in some areas and cooler 60s elsewhere. Our dew points have dropped off significantly as well, with those running in the 50s.
Although there is some lingering cloud cover early this morning, that is gradually expected to thin out as the morning goes along, giving us mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Our haze should be lower today, too.
Highs won't be quite as warm today thanks to a northeasterly wind (5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph), but should have a very pleasant feel. We should land in the middle 70s in most areas, with lower 70s more likely near the lakeshore. Humidity levels remain quite low.
The only forecast hazard today will be the risk for rip currents at the lakeshore, as well as Small Craft Advisories for the Saginaw Bay. Check out your Marine Forecast before taking the boat out.
It's worth noting that while the Swimming Risk is marked low near Bay County this morning, that will likely change later today.
Gorgeous conditions continue right through this evening, so find any excuse to be outside! Clouds may increase slightly overnight, but should be partly cloudy at worst in most areas.
Overnight lows will settle in the 50s for Thursday morning, with a few 40s not impossible in our far northern areas.
Thursday
Canadian high pressure is expected to hang tough through Thursday as well, which should fight off any showers most of the day. Skies will feature a bit more cloud cover tomorrow, but we should see some sun continue to poke through at times.
Highs will be in the middle 70s to near 80 on Thursday, with humidity levels staying tolerable.
With the dry air mass from Wednesday taking some time to saturate again, showers will have a tough time developing until late in the evening, after 8 PM, around most of the area.
Any showers that do develop, are also not expected to be all that heavy.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
