Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
A few scattered showers and storms passed through yesterday, and while those who received them got a good soaking, there were still plenty of areas who missed out. Unfortunately rain chances the next few days are rather low, so our dry situation won't be getting much help.
However, it looks as though we're in for a nice stretch of weather through the weekend ahead.
Today & Tonight
You'll be in for a noticeable change as you step out the door today, with a night and day difference in temperatures and humidity. Many areas are starting the morning in the 50s, around 5 to 15 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning.
Skies are gradually clearing out from any cloud cover and will feature plenty of sunshine to start the day. As the day goes along, we'll likely see some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds develop, but we should still see sun poke through for the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs this afternoon will take a step back into the lower and middle 70s with humidity values falling off a cliff. We shouldn't see that return until the start of next week.
Skies should be mostly clear overnight into tomorrow morning and with temperatures already on the cooler side today, we'll see lows back into the 50s overnight with our coolest spots dropping into the 40s.
