Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
While still breezy, the wind is finally in the process of dying down this morning and will continue to do so through the day. This provide power crews a chance to make great progress on any outages, and we definitely thank them for their work.
It's a quiet end to the workweek today and the weekend doesn't look too bad, but we do have a chance of snow to talk about!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you will no doubt feel a huge difference in the temperature department. Many areas are running 20-30° cooler than 24 hours ago, which puts us in the 20s and 30s to start the day. If that weren't cold enough, some of our wind chills have dropped into the teens.
Despite a healthy amount of sunshine for our Friday, temperatures will only move a small amount into the afternoon, with highs expected to be in the lower to middle 30s this afternoon.
Clouds will increase through the evening, but dry weather is expected through your Friday evening plans. Most of the overnight should be on the dry side as well, with overnight lows settling into the 20s to near 30.
Saturday
Light snow will become possible toward daybreak Saturday, and will remain possible through the day before tapering off into the later evening hours.
Highs will remain in the lower to middle 30s, so we expect snow to be the primary form of precipitation.
While some slick roads will be possible, this should remain a manageable snow for us. Accumulations look pretty minor, with around 1-2" in our heaviest areas, with the best chance of those totals in areas north of the Saginaw Bay near the lakeshore (Arenac, Iosco, Alcona), in the Thumb, and along I-69. Totals look lighter as you go westward.
As always, we'll keep an eye on the data through this afternoon and Saturday morning and update totals as necessary.
Any snow that remains late Saturday night into early Sunday morning should be isolated to widely scattered.
Sunday
Quiet weather will take back over on Sunday, providing a smooth day to get any last minute holiday errands done. Skies should be filled with a good amount of sunshine to start the day, with perhaps a few more clouds drifting in during the afternoon hours.
Highs on Sunday will remain chilly, with lower and middle 30s expected to wrap up the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.