It was a beautiful weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures, especially Sunday! We are continuing to see the sunshine today along with cooler temperatures compared to yesterday. Still be sure to grab a jacket, go outside and enjoy this nice weather.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories for Huron and Sanilac county until 4:00 PM. Get the details on your area here.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon we are holding onto the sunshine. Today it'll be a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures today will be much cooler. Expect temperatures this afternoon to peak in the lower and middle 50s with a northerly wind at 5 to 10 mph.
This evening we will remain with a partly cloudy sky condition. Clouds will continue to increase for the overnight period, leaving us with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and lower 30s. With this cooler air, patchy frost may be possible tonight.
