Entering into November, temperatures will tap a dip well below average for most of the week.
It doesn't appear we're in for any major storm systems and we'll get a good chance to dry out some of the soggy lawns and fields. Although, there are a few scattered shower chances that could mix in some snowflakes too.
Today & Tonight (Monday)
Variably cloudy skies will take over going into the afternoon and evening hours mainly due to lake effect. We should still manage some rays on sunshine in the mix. Temperatures later this afternoon only warm up into the middle and upper 40s for highs.
A blustery westerly wind will be a factor today, sustained around 10-20 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. With this in mind, wind chills will cause our actual temperatures to function more like the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
While we can't completely rule out an isolated lake-effect shower or flurries brushing our northern counties along M-55, chances are low and we should remain largely dry through this evening.
Into the evening and overnight, expect partly cloudy conditions, with a small chance of an isolated shower and/or flurries overnight.
With lows falling into the 30s and even upper 20s, rain and snow showers will be a possibility into Tuesday. These showers, if they develop, would be brief and light. More isolated due to bring lake-effect activity.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be our best chance of showers overall as lake-effect gets a boost from an upper-level disturbance passing through the area. Even so, the coverage of any showers on Tuesday will be scattered, so there will be areas that don't see a thing. Still can't ruled out some snowflakes mixing in too.
With highs expected to be in the 40s, most of this should be liquid precipitation. However, a few flakes may mix in from time to time, especially in any heavier bursts of precipitation. With ground temperatures still running warm, accumulation is not expected. At worst, a dusting for areas NW of the Tri-Cities.
Winds on Tuesday will remain breezy at times mainly from the west around 5-15 mph gusting near 25 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s during the morning hours, and 30s for the afternoon.
Late-Week
A few isolated showers/flurries may linger on Wednesday, but for the most part, the second half of the week looks a lot drier than we have been recently. Although rain is a good thing every now and again, considering how much we've had lately, a break like this will be much needed.
Making that stretch even better, we'll have plenty of bright skies to go along with it, especially on Friday and Saturday. For the first time in a few weeks, high school football and Friday night plans are trending mainly dry.
