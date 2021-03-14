Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We are halfway through our weekend. We hope you were able to get out there and enjoy that sunshine yesterday!
Today
That sun will continue today with partly to mostly sunny skies! But, the caveat is that we'll be cooler than yesterday due to a northeasterly shift in our wind thanks to high pressure situated in Western Ontario. That northeast wind will limit temperatures to the 30s in the Thumb and along the lakeshore, but locations farther inland will just reach 40 degrees. Our wind will be out of the northeast overall around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
Tonight
Temperatures will dip to the lower 20s with teens up north. Our wind will stay out of the northeast, but a little weaker at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear with just a few high clouds passing through.
Early Workweek
Monday will be starting off dry, but cloud cover will build in throughout the day. We are keeping an eye on the chance for some wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday morning. The data has still been on a dissipating/weakening trend, but the chance still remains. The timing of this shouldn't provide significant travel impacts Tuesday morning, but there could still be some slick spots. We'll continue to keep an eye on this today and tomorrow!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
