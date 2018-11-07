Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan!
We received quite a bit of rain on our Tuesday, now we have a small window to dry out. Although, we won’t dry out completely because some locations could have some lake effect showers possible today.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the lower to middle 40s at best. Expect a cooling trend from here on out. Winds today will still be strong, gusting up towards 30 mph from the southwesterly direction. With those winds we'll likely feel colder as you walk out the door.
Spotty showers are also possible from lake effect today. Chances are low, but the chance is still there. Otherwise cloudy skies will be the theme for the day.
Tonight, clouds will begin to break up and low temperatures will be dropping down into the lower 30s for most. That’s how we will start on Thursday too, so bundle up!
Our first big cold snap of the season is coming into view for the end of the week. Find out how cold it will get, and when some snow is possible in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
