Another round warm conditions on Wednesday helped to set the stage for showers and a few thunderstorms. Now, a cooldown begins, but with a soaking rain likely on the way.
Overnight
Following Wednesday afternoon's showers and thunderstorms, partly to mostly cloudy skies will settle in for the overnight period. Nearby low pressure tracking north over Lake Superior will keeping breezy conditions in play, with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph, gusting near 30 mph at times.
Temperatures will take a slightly chillier turn, but lows will remain closer to what our average high temperatures should be at this point in March. Expect to wake up to readings in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday
Some scattered breaks of sun will be possible on Thursday morning as we settle into some calmer conditions behind the departing storm system. Whatever sun we manage though, will be short-lived. Cloudy skies will take over by midday, and will remain in place with dry conditions for the remainder of the daytime period. Highs on Thursday will be cooler, but still above average. Instead of upper 60s and low 70s, we'll level off in the middle to upper 50s.
An intensifying area of low pressure will track over southern Illinois on Thursday evening, with a few scattered showers beginning to track into Mid-Michigan after 9:00 PM. Steadier and heavier rain will follow after midnight, and will persist into the Friday morning commute. This time around though, arriving colder air may result in a wintry mix in areas north of the bay closer to daybreak Friday. Little to no snow accumulations is expected.
On a more positive note, this rain will bring a needed soaking, especially from the Tri-cities to the Thumb and along the I-69 corridor. Rainfall totals around 1" are expected there, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas north of Saginaw Bay can expect anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" of rain in general, also with the possibility for locally higher amounts.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.