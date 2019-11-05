Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we welcome you to Tuesday.
Temperatures this week continue to drop, and we are keeping an eye on some snow showers for Wednesday.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Huron County until 4:00 PM.
Today & Tonight
We should manage some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, allowing in some sunshine. Overall, today will be mostly cloudy and we do have a chance for a few pockets of rain and/or snow to move across the area.
Hopefully some of that sunshine will take the sting off the cooler air. High temperatures today will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s, so make sure to dress appropriately. Winds will be out of the west around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
The winds will not only bring the cold, but the possibility of lakeshore flooding again to the shoreline areas of Huron County. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Huron County until 4:00 PM to account for this.
Overnight, we should dry out and decrease some clouds. Tonight we will be under a partly cloudy sky and temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s.
Wednesday
The snow should start to arrive late Wednesday morning. This is when we can expect the snow to overspread the region and it will be with us through a good majority of the day as it moves off to the east.
Although tomorrow will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s, it's not out of the question to see some rain mix in with the snow during the "warmest" part of the day. This will limit accumulations to just minor amounts.
Most areas will see less than 1.0" of new snow, but it's possible some areas to the north and west pick up around an inch, if not a little bit more.
