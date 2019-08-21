Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far. We welcome you to the second half of the week.
Showers and storms moved through during the evening hours, and the scattered rain and thunderstorms will move across the region along a cold front.
After the cold front passes, the precipitation will end and it will give us a cool down with our temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Once showers and storms roll across the region (ending before midnight) we will be under partly cloudy skies. Fog will be possible overnight and into our Thursday morning, so just keep that in mind especially for the morning commute.
Overnight lows tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s.
Thursday
With the possibility of fog developing in the morning, our temperatures will start cool in the 50s for most.
Throughout the day we can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky conditions. High temperatures on Thursday will be cooler. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 70s during the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
