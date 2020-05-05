Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
After some early morning clouds, it was a beautiful Monday around Mid-Michigan, although quite a bit cooler than we were over the weekend. As for Tuesday, expect that cooler air to strengthen its grip around the area and it doesn't appear that will be slowing down anytime soon.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, we're in for a smooth morning commute. The radar sweeps are clean and we should have no wet weather to contend with this morning. Temperatures are running in the 30s with a wind that's generally light.
We should avoid the wet weather today, but clouds will be streaming in off of a system passing by to our south and west. Expect mostly cloudy skies for a good chunk of the day, although some peeks of sun from time to time don't appear to be unreasonable.
Highs will likely be held back a little more today with those cloud trends in mind, along with a northeasterly wind that should remain steady around 5 to 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Expect readings in the 40s near the lakeshore this afternoon with lower and middle 50s inland.
Dry weather and mostly cloudy skies roll on into this evening and overnight. With the cloud cover sticking around and at least a little bit of wind, we may avoid a frost threat tonight in most areas. But if you already started planting, perhaps it would be best to take precautions anyway as lows fall into the middle 20s to middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.