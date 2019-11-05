Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful day ahead.
Cloudy skies controlled the day on Monday, but it looks as though things will have a chance to be a bit brighter today. Unfortunately, it appears we're trading the brighter skies for cooler temperatures and that looks to be the case for the rest of this week.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Huron County until 4 PM this afternoon.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are starting a lot cooler this morning, with 30s waiting for you as you step outside. These values are running about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning and if the 30s weren't cold enough, wind chills are largely in the 20s.
Don't expect much movement temperature wise this afternoon, with upper 30s to low 40s your target later today. It will likely feel a lot colder with winds out of the west around 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Those westerly winds will bring the possibility of lakeshore flooding again to the shoreline areas of Huron County. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place until 4:00 PM this afternoon to account for this.
We should see some sunshine which should help take some of the sting off the chilly temperatures, but we'll have some lake-effect clouds passing through from time to time so some periods of mostly cloudy skies will be possible.
Outside of a few stray rain or snow showers, we should remain mostly dry as well. If you're one of the "lucky" ones to see a shower, don't expect it to last very long.
As we head toward sunset tonight, we should gradually clear out our cloud cover a bit and see winds die down, which should allow overnight lows to fall into the 20s away from the lakeshore.
Wednesday
Clouds will be on the increase during the morning hours on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that arrives a little later on in the morning. The good news is it appears the snow should hold off for our region until after the morning rush hour.
Later in the morning snow will gradually overspread the region and will stick with us through a good chunk of the afternoon as it moves off to the east.
Although tomorrow will be chilly with temperatures largely in the 30s, it's not out of the question we see a bit of rain mix in with the snow during the warmest part of the day. This will limit accumulations to just minor amounts.
Most areas will see less than 1" of new snow, but it's possible some areas to the north and west pick up around an inch or so.
