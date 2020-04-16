Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.
It was nice to see some sunshine today, however, a few locations also received a few passing snow flurries. That will continue this evening, with a chance of more snow on Friday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening, a few snow flurries will continue to fly around the region. Cloud cover will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s.
Clouds will start to increase tonight, in front of a disturbance which will be passing to our south for Friday.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s. The winds will ease up tonight sustained at 5 to 10 mph from the southwest.
Friday
A disturbance will pass through the Ohio River valley on Friday, which means snow from this system could impact anywhere south of the Bay.
The heaviest snow from this system will stay south of us, but across our southern zones impacting I-69, will have a chance to see some snow tomorrow morning and during the early afternoon. From the Tri-Cities and points south, the chance of snow is possible, but it is a lower snow chance than the southern counties.
Any snow that falls is expected to be minor, with accumulations under 1.0". When and if the snow falls watch out for slick roads and reduced visibility.
After the snow, the entire region will be dry with decreasing clouds.
Temperatures Friday will climb back into the lower to middle 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.