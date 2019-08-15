Hello Mid-Michigan and happy Thursday! We hope you are having a great week and hope today is just as wonderful.
Wednesday featured pleasant temperatures with a few rain showers. Today will almost be a copy and paste forecast. Rain showers will be possible throughout the day.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Sanilac County until 5:00 AM Thursday.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Spaulding Township is issuing a burn ban due to lack for rain in the area.
Today & Tonight
We can expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky conditions throughout the day. With the limited sunshine in some areas, temperatures today will only climb into the middle 70s at best. It will be a little cooler near the lakeshore because of the northeasterly winds sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
We experienced multiple rain showers this morning, and that chance continues through the day. However we don't expect the rain to be widespread, but a few heavier pockets of rain will be possible.
If any showers develop, they should wind down near or after sunset tonight. Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the middle and upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
