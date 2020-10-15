Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope its been a great week so far.
After some warmer temperatures to start the week, temperatures continue to cool for the second half of the week.
We stay unsettled with rain chances continuing into the weekend too.
Here the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
We continue with a few isolated showers out the door this morning. Temperatures starting in the 50s
With a cold front moving east of the region, a chillier air mass will be free to set up shop across the region.
High temperatures will barely make it to the mid 50s on for later this afternoon, accompanied by some increasing WNW winds at 10-20 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the day, with the chillier breeze stirring up scattered lake effect showers.
While the chance will be there for some isolated showers during the morning commute, isolated showers will continue to be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Keep an eye on the showers with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Any shower activity will begin to wrap up going into the later evening and overnight.
Partly cloudy skies tonight with the chances for some patchy frost will be possible into early Friday.
Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Friday
Trending drier to start the day.
Good mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the morning and afternoon hours.
Highs for Friday will be similar to Thursday; 50s by the afternoon.
Chances for some showers to develop will be possible into the later afternoon and evening hours.
Stay warm, everyone!
