Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan!  We've got a ride on the temperature roller coaster, but luckily things are looking up towards the end of the week!

Today

Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday, only peaking in the mid 40s today.  It will be cooler along the lakeshore due to a northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 mph.  That will also provide some wind chills in the 30s this afternoon as well.

Highs Today

A slim chance remains for some spotty showers this afternoon as well, but the probability is only around 20%.

Tonight

Tonight will be cold, all thanks to the wind still prevailing out of the north northwest at 10 to 15 mph.  Wind gusts could reach the 20 mph mark too.  The colder temperatures and windy conditions will also drop wind chills to the low teens and single digits tonight.

Lows Tonight

There is a 30% chance of lake effect snow showers for the Thumb tonight as well.

Thursday

LE Snow

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures only maxing-out in the mid 30s.  The chance for light lake effect snow showers still remains for the Thumb, but we'll all be dry by lunchtime.  Clouds start to clear out for the afternoon, giving way to sunshine!

Highs Tomorrow

Friday and Weekend

Temp Trend

Things are all looking up Friday and beyond!  Temperatures will be back into the 60s by the weekend, and we even have a shot at 70 on Tuesday of next week as well.

Stay warm, everyone!

