Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting your day off to a great start. We're inching closer to the weekend!
We dry out for today, but our next round of rain is on the horizon. Let's get into the forecast!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory to go into effect at 4am Friday, lasting until 4pm. The counties affected are Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola. We have more information on the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Today
Mostly cloudy skies will take-hold of Mid-Michigan for the daytime hours today. Despite the cloud cover, we will stay dry! The wind will also dial back to only around 5 to 10 mph out of the west southwest. We won't have as much sunshine as previous days, but overall it will still feel pretty decent out there with our high this afternoon reaching the upper 50s.
Tonight
A low pressure originating down in the southern Great Plains/eastern Texas will arrive later this evening, going into the overnight hours. It will bring rain showers to all of us around Mid-Michigan, with precipitation onset around midnight for I-69 locations. The precipitation will move from south to north through the viewing area, and will still be around for the morning commute tomorrow. Some rumbles of thunder may be possible along I-69 if there's enough forcing from the low, but if any embedded thunderstorms pop-up, they won't be severe. As for the northern portion of our viewing area, some snow may mix in with the rain, providing for a wintry mix. If any snow or freezing rain occurs, it will all melt away by the afternoon on Friday. Around an inch is forecasted by the time everything is said-and-done, with around 1.5 inches possible in localized areas.
Overall tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s, with the wind really picking up to 10 to 20 mph out of the northeast, gusting to 30+.
Friday
Some of that rain and wintry mix will linger into the late morning hours tomorrow, but then we dry out for the afternoon with some peeks of sun possible too! We'll be cooler with our daytime high only reaching the mid- to upper-40s, and the wind will be stronger out of the west northwest from 10 to 15, gusting up to 25 mph at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
