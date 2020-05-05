Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far and we hope you are having a great day.
Today has featured a mostly cloudy sky with cooler temperatures. Today, temperatures only climbed into the 40s and lower 50s with breezy conditions.
It will stay fairly cool overnight, so patchy frost will be possible once again.
We break down your forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening we will stick with a mostly cloudy sky condition and the winds will ease up just a touch. Temperatures this evening will continue to drop through the 40s.
The frost threat tonight is not as high as yesterday, but if you already have done some planting you may want to take the necessary precautions because low temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 20s to middle 30s.
Overnight will remain mostly cloudy, with clouds breaking up towards daybreak Wednesday.
Stay warm, everyone!
