Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
Rain showers and cloudy skies have been the theme for this Tuesday, and it looks like more gloomy skies and rain are on the way for the middle of this work week.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Chances for a few showers and/or drizzle will linger this evening. Otherwise we will be under a cloudy sky.
Clouds will likely remain stubborn during the overnight period, but we should start to dry out after midnight from the rain and drizzle.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s.
Cooler temperatures and a wintry mix
Temperatures for these next several days will be much cooler. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for afternoon high temperatures starting tomorrow.
We also have rain chances in the forecast starting Wednesday. However, Thursday night into Friday we are looking at a chance for a wintry mix to take place. Our first snowflakes of the season!
We're not expecting anything significant as far as any accumulations go, with minor amounts if any at all.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.