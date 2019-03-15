Good Friday morning! It was certainly an active night in parts of Mid-Michigan last evening and our thoughts are with those who were affected by last night's tornado.
As of this writing, a tornado was confirmed in Shiawassee County, but the National Weather Service will be conducting a damage survey to offciailly determine any other areas that may have been hit, such as Genesee County.
As soon as we have that information, we will pass that along to you.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella until 12:15 AM.
Various rivers are also under Flood Warnings. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Friday's weather will come without any severe weather threat, but wet weather will still be around. While we're dealing with a few isolated showers this morning, rain and snow showers will be at their most widespread this afternoon.
Flooding continues to be a problem in low-lying areas, with Flood Warnings still in place for Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties, along with the Rifle River in Arenac County.
Even outside of the Flood Warnings, we have plenty of standing water. As always, don't drive through flooded roads.
Temperatures will be pretty steady in the mid 30s to low 40s this morning before starting to fall this afternoon and evening. The falling temperatures will help with the changeover from rain to snow.
Winds will be breezy out of the west southwesterly direction, sustained at 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts of 25+ miles per hour. Wind chills will stick in the 20s and 30s today.
With the warm weather recently, we expect impacts on the roads to be rather minimal and accumulations on grassy surfaces to be pretty minor.
Snow showers will taper off to more of an isolated coverage overnight with lows falling into the middle 20s by Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
