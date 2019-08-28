Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
It was a beautiful afternoon after a cloudier start yesterday and it looks like we'll start out on a similar note this morning around Mid-Michigan with pleasant temperatures and sky conditions. Don't expect that to last all day though, with clouds making a quick return as the day goes along.
Today & Tonight
Skies remain clear this morning, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows with very pleasant levels of humidity. It should be a fairly smooth morning commute today.
With plenty of sunshine to start the day, we should have no trouble seeing our temperatures jump into the 70s as we head toward the lunch hour. At the same time, clouds will begin to become more numerous at that time, stabilizing our temperature climb.
We should see highs today capped in the upper 60s to middle 70s with a breezy westerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts of 25-35 miles per hour possible.
With lake-effect clouds moving in it's also possible a few areas, especially areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, see some lake-effect rain showers develop. We're not expecting these to be widespread or heavy, but they'll be a nuisance at times today.
As we get closer to sunset tonight, any showers should gradually lose their steam and end not long after that. Any remaining cloud cover should diminish into the overnight as well, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.
