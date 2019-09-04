Good Wednesday morning! We hope it was a smooth transition back to work and back to school yesterday and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
Outside of a few storms here and there, the weather behaved last night across Mid-Michigan and we avoided the severe threat in most areas. Now that our cold front has passed us by, we'll settle into a cooler, quieter forecast for a few days.
Today & Tonight
Skies cleared out quite a bit overnight but we do expect cooler air moving over Lake Michigan to contribute to some cloud cover filling back in over the region through the morning hours.
This should keep temperatures mostly in the 60s to start the day, with lower humidity values compared to yesterday afternoon.
Areas to the north will be on the cloudier side to start today, while areas farther to the south will probably see some sunshine poke through the lake clouds from time to time.
As the day progresses, we should gradually see more clearing with a decent amount of sunshine expected as we head toward the later afternoon and evening hours. We'll keep an eye on any lake-effect rain showers that develop, which could clip our far northwestern areas, but our expectation is for mainly dry weather.
High temperatures will be cooler today ranging from the middle 60s to low 70s with a northwest flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
As we head into tonight, skies should remain mostly clear with low temperatures falling quite a bit into the 40s, with even a few 30s possible in our far northern zones with light northerly winds.
If we do see some 30s, some patchy frost won't be completely out of the question.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
