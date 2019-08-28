Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful second half to the work week.
After starting the day with sunshine, clouds rolled back in for the afternoon leading to a chance for rain showers. Our attention this evening is still on a few rain showers and cooler temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
With the some clouds sticking around this evening, we will hold onto the chance for a few pockets of rain. Areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, will have the better chance for rain showers to develop. We're not expecting these to be widespread or heavy, but they'll be a nuisance at times.
As we get closer towards the overnight period, any showers should gradually end. Any remaining cloud cover should diminish during the overnight as well, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
