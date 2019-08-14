Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful day.
It has been a beautiful day so far, with a good amount of sunshine. For today, we could see a few pockets of rain around Mid-Michigan.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron and Sanilac counties until 8 AM Wednesday.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Spaulding Township is issuing a burn ban due to lack for rain in the area.
Today & Tonight
With plenty of sun to poke through our partly cloudy sky, we should have a nice warm up into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with readings a bit cooler toward the lakeshore.
Northeast winds will be a tad lighter than yesterday, but still breezy at times. With that onshore flow continuing, the risk for high waves, rip currents, and structural currents remain in place today. Swimming is not advised and avoid any piers, breakwalls, etc.
We should stay largely dry throughout the day, but a stray shower may be possible this afternoon and during the evening. We don't expect the rain to be widespread.
If any showers develop, they should lose steam near sunset tonight. Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s once again.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
